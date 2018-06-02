Hoosiers come together for #EllasAid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind—It’s going to be the perfect day for some lemonade!

Hundreds of cups of the refreshing summer drink will be sold throughout Central Indiana today. The proceeds will be going to Ella Whistler. She’s the Noblesville West Middle School student who was shot last week.

Her families says she is stable, but improving each day.

The funds raised today will go towards Ella’s medical expenses.

If you want to participate:

Print out the sign

Add the price of your lemonade.

Hang sign at your lemonade stand so customers know you're supporting Ella's Aid.

Use the hashtag #EllasAid on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so your location can be shared.

Donate proceeds to the following GoFundMe account.

For a list of stand location, click here.