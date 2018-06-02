× Sunny skies to start the weekend; Storms arrive Saturday night

A cold front traveled over the state Friday evening and it triggered a line of strong to severe thunderstorms for parts of the viewing area. There were a handful of storm reports south of Indianapolis. Strong winds downed trees and power lines. There were also large hail reports from the thunderstorms.

Temperatures are cool this morning because of the cold front. Our northwestern counties dropped into the mid to upper 50s with temperatures near 60° in Indianapolis. Skies are also mostly clear across the state and there is going to be a lot of sunshine for today. The UV index is at 9, which is very high. If you are going to be outdoors today, you will want to wear sunblock because sunburn may occur at 15 minutes if you’re not wearing any sunscreen. Highs will climb into the mid-80s.

Another wave of rain and storms will move into central Indiana late in the evening. FOX Futurecast has the thunderstorm activity moving into our western counties between 9-10 p.m. EDT. Some storms may even become strong and produce gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours. The rain will become more scattered over the area during the overnight hours as lows drop into the mid-60s.

A few thundershowers are going to linger into early Sunday morning before completely moving out in the afternoon. Another boundary will track over Indianapolis Sunday morning, which will help temperatures drop a bit more tomorrow afternoon. We have a forecast high near 81° for Indianapolis tomorrow, which is slightly above Indy’s average high temperature for the date.

Central Indiana is going to have a brief break from the high heat for the next several days. The warmest day in the extended forecast is next Thursday with a high near 87°!