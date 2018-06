Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Superheroes are taken over the big screen as of late.

But the Indianapolis Public Library's summer reading program is more focused on everyday heroes. Children and adults alike are invited to participate in the "Everyday Superheroes" program starting on June 4.

We spoke with College Avenue Branch Manager Jessica Trinoskey as well as 4th grader Anna and 6th grader Isaac about what readers can look forward to this summer.