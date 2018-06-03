× Authorities searching for hit-and-run driver who struck Greenwood girl on bike

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Authorities in Johnson County are searching for a driver who struck a 10-year-old girl riding her bike and fled the scene Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate the incident in the 5400 block of Westbourne Ct. at about 4:30 p.m.

The victim’s father told officers that the suspect vehicle, a “big grey car,” continued onto Coventry Ln. after hitting the girl. The neighborhood is near the intersection of Mullinex and Travis roads in Greenwood.

The girl said the impact from the car caused her to crash her bike. She was not seriously injured, but officers say she did sustain minor scrapes to one of her legs.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s tip-line at (317) 346-4654.