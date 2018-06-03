× St Florian Center summer camp offers fun, learning opportunities for kids of all ages

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With summer coming up, many parents are looking for ways to keep their kids connected with others.

One area camp is run by firefighters, and you still have a chance to sign up!

The Saint Florian Center Summer Camp runs from June 11-July 27 and space is limited. The camp is for children ages 6-17 and covers everything from teaching communication and leadership skills, to manners and etiquette and, how to get a job.

We spoke with IFD Battalion Chief and Saint Florian Center Executive Director Tony Williamson about what all kids can look forward to at the camp, and how you can sign up your little one.