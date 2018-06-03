× Suspect in fatal shooting of Dollar General clerk arrested in Las Vegas, U.S. Marshals say

LAS VEGAS – A man has been arrested in connection with the recent shooting death of a Dollar General store clerk on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

U.S. Marshals say Douglas Cobbs, 51, was taken into custody by their Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas on Friday.

He was wanted on a warrant for homicide and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The charges stem from the fatal shooting of Brian Eure, 41, last Sunday, according to U.S. Marshals.

Monday, IMPD released surveillance video of the fatal shooting with the hopes that the public would be able to identify the suspect.

U.S. Marshals say they developed information that Cobbs fled to Las Vegas, where he was arrested in the 200 block of Fremont St. He was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition back to Indiana.

“This is an example of the ability of the US Marshals to track down wanted fugitives anywhere,” U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield. “We are proud of working with our fellow law enforcement agencies to bring people justice.”