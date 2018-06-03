× Tracking sunshine and seasonal high temperatures

Scattered showers and thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night. All the storms remained below the severe weather threshold, but they still produced frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusts up to 50 MPH. There was even a report of dime sized hail near Bargersville.

The rain showers are moving out of the viewing area this morning and higher pressure will build back into Indiana this afternoon. Cloud cover will break apart mid-morning, then skies should become mostly sunny around the lunch hour. If you are going to watch the Indians this afternoon at Victory Field, you can expect a lot of sunshine with highs in the lower 80s for Indianapolis.

Quiet weather conditions will persist tonight and early in the work week. Highs will be more seasonal on Monday and will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s across the state. Isolated rain chances return on Tuesday afternoon.