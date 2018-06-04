× 3-year-old Anderson girl left in car for 2 hours dies, police say

ANDERSON, Ind. – Detectives with the Anderson Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 3-year-old girl who they say was left in a car for several hours.

Police say the girl was found unresponsive inside a car in the 1700 block of West 10th Street Sunday evening. She had been inside the car for about two hours.

The Madison County coroner is working to determine her cause of death, and a forensic medical examination was performed this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.