3-year-old Anderson girl left in hot car for 2 hours dies, police say

ANDERSON, Ind. – Detectives with the Anderson Police Department are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 3-year-old girl who they say was left in a car for several hours.

Police say the girl, identified as Hannah Grace Miller, was found unresponsive inside a car in the 1700 block of West 10th Street Sunday evening. She had been inside the car for about two hours.

Her father found her in the car and immediately started performing CPR. She was pronounced dead at St. Vincent Regional Hospital at 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

The Madison County coroner says the child's cause of death was acute heat exhaustion/overheating. No additional trauma was found and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anderson Police Department Major Joel Sandefur said during a press conference Monday they were still in the early stages of the investigation and are working to gain a clearer picture of what happened.

No criminal charges have been filed. Sandefur said the parents have been cooperating with the investigation.