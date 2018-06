Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gorgeous morning and day ahead! Quite simply, the best of the week! The combination of sunshine, low humidity, a steady afternoon breeze and comfortable temperatures will make it an ideal day for early June or really any day of the year! Enjoy!

Tomorrow, a tad warmer with isolated, evening storms in the mix but most of the day looks dry! Hotter weather pumps in late week and storms threaten some weekend plans.