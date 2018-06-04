× Family says Ella Whistler was shot 7 times at Noblesville West Middle School; long road to recovery ahead

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– The family of a Noblesville West Middle School student who was shot while in class on May 25 says she continues to make progress in her recovery.

Ella Whistler, 13, was originally listed in critical condition after getting shot multiple times. Her family says she suffered very serious, life-threatening injuries from being shot seven times in the face, neck hand and chest. She had collapsed lungs; a broken jaw, clavicle, multiple neck vertebrae and ribs; a severed vertebral vein, significant nerve damage and other injuries.

The family says Ella remains in stable condition and has a long road ahead for recovery.

“She will remain an inpatient at Riley Hospital for the foreseeable future, where she is receiving exceptional care from her medical team. She hopes to eventually return to her favorite activities of volleyball, cheerleading, and show choir,” the family said in a statement.

Her heroic teacher, Jason Seaman, thwarted the shooter after getting shot three times.

Those who would like to donate to Ella’s recovery expenses can do so here.

Full release from the family: