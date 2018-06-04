× Heat follows the mild open to the work week

REFRESHING

Early Monday morning the low temperature dipped to 56-degrees – about normal for this time of the year but it was the coolest since May 9th. A remarkably persistent warm weather pattern has only eased slightly as the work week opens. Low humidity delivered on northwest winds will persist again overnight. Low temperatures will fall below 60° again early Tuesday morning.

STREAKS SNAPPED

For the first time in just over two weeks, we failed to reach the 80-degree mark. The preliminary high of 78 is the coolest here since May 18th (73°) The streak of above normal days will also end at 34. The entire month of May recorded above normal days. The last below normal day, April 30th.

NEED THE RAIN

A reinforcing shot of this mild air air arrives behind a cold front Tuesday afternoon. The front offer up a shot at some needed rainfall. Clouds will build but only lead to a few if not spotty showers and t-storms Tuesday. Rainfall coverage will peak and less than 30% midday Tuesday.

The dry spell extended back to mid-April and there isn’t relief in sight. Since April 15th we’ve had less than half the normal rainfall and it is now the driest for the dates since 1925 (93 years). Indianapolis has only received 2.42″ of rain which is also the 3rd driest on record.

HEATING UP

An expanding dome of heat will swell north then east as the work week wears on. Driven by incredible dry soils in the central and south-central Plains, this will be a rather strong ridge of hot air. Unfortunately this does appear to be the upcoming summer default weather pattern given the lack of rainfall so far this season. Not good. With already 3 90-degree days this year, we will add to that total later in the week. With occasional pull back sand easing of the heat from time to time, the overall warmer than normal pattern will extend well into the middle of June, extending the above normal pattern that started May first.