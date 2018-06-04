× Indiana woman warns others after possible attempted abduction at rest stop in Batesville

BATESVILLE, Ind. – An Indiana woman is warning everyone after a very scary experience at a rest stop in Batesville.

Abby Sue was driving home from Cincinnati on WB I-74 when she stopped with her daughter at a rest stop at mile marker 151 in Batesville.

She says she immediately felt uneasy when a woman who “appeared to be on something” started trying to talk with her daughter.

She went into a bathroom stall with her daughter, and she says she heard the woman talking with someone else about “the little girl.”

As they left, she carried her daughter out of the restroom, and when one of the women started to follow her, she said she made a “dead sprint” to the car. As they drove away, she noticed three men standing in front of a gold minivan with the doors open.

She called 911 to report the frightening incident to police.

“I wanted to share to try to remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings, hold on to your children and stay off your phones so you are not distracted!!!” Abby Sue wrote.

More than 35,000 people have shared the message on Facebook.