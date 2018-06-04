× Local businesses get creative in dealing with new roundabout construction near 96th and Keystone

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A traffic nightmare between Indianapolis and Carmel will soon impact your commute. A new roundabout is set to be constructed at 96th Street and Keystone Avenue. For drivers, it means heavy traffic, delays, and detours for the next year and a half, but it could be a devastating blow for local businesses.

For the last 30 years, The Cat Care Clinic at the corner of 96th and Keystone has seen its share of road construction.

“They’ve been doing projects off and on down 96th Street and it’s been kind of rough,” said Cat Care Clinic Hospital Manager Amber Bowlin.

The latest project could mean years of rough roads ahead for her business and others along this stretch.

“We are concerned that it could hurt our financials– hoping we won’t have to lay off employees if our business gets too slow,” she said.

The free-flowing roundabout is designed with the idea to eventually ease congestion and traffic in the area, but during the construction project, traffic is exactly what business owners are worried about.

“We have dedicated customers, but getting new customers is something we’re worried about. People aren’t going to want to fight the construction to try to get here,” Bowlin said.

Next door at Indy Asian Cuisine, the concerns are the same.

“So many people told me, as long as we have door open, they will find a way to come in,” said manager, Sunny. “The new customer might have a problem to find us.”

In the meantime, these businesses are looking at unique ideas to draw in crowds. The Cat Care Clinic is focusing on their social media to let customers know about what’s new.

At Indy Asian Cuisine, they’re offering a “construction lunch” deal with 10 percent off Monday through Friday. They’re also encouraging customers to use one of the many food delivery services they offer if customers can’t get to them.

“We try to have that service going on for people that want to enjoy our food, but don’t want to get out in the traffic,” Sunny said.