Pair of men robbed at gunpoint outside their homes on west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A pair of men found themselves confronted by armed thieves before being robbed outside their own apartments.

The two robberies took place just miles apart this weekend on Indy’s west side. The victims don't know each other, but they both wonder if they may have been targeted because of their race and age.

After knocking on his car window, a pair of mask-wearing thieves ambushed 56-year-old Alfredo Ceja in the parking lot outside his apartment.

“I was scared. I thought I was going to lose my dad,” said the victim's daughter Jessie Ceja.

The gunmen yanked Alfredo out of his car, pointed a gun at his head, pistol whipped him and demanded his wallet as Jessie watched.

“One guy opened the door. The other said he wanted his wallet,” said Ceja “My dad said he didn’t have a wallet and the guy was like, ‘Yes you do. You put it there.’”

Because the gunmen knew which pocket his wallet was in, Jessie is convinced the thieves followed her dad home from a nearby gas station where just minutes earlier he used a hundred dollar bill to pay for some gas.

“It’s just terrifying. It’s scary. You don’t think it’s going to happen. It’s scary,” said Ceja.

The next morning, just three miles away on the west side, 61-year-old Gil Hernandez was also robbed at gunpoint while getting into his car outside his apartment. That thief also demanded his wallet.

It’s not clear if the two cases involve the same suspects.

For his part, Jessie’s dad got staples in his head from being hit with the gun. His family now urges everyone to be always aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behavior to police before crimes happen.

“We as a community we have to help each other out. We don’t have to leave everything to officers,” said Ceja. “Thankfully my dad is alive, but it could have been worse.”

Because no arrests have been made in either case, anyone with information on any of the suspects involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.