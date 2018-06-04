× Police: Argument led to stabbing near downtown library

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during an argument near the downtown library.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, two women were fighting around 1 a.m. in a grassy area across from the Central Library when the stabbing took place.

One of the women was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious but stable condition, police said, and is expected to survive. She was stabbed multiple times.

Police were still investigating what led to the incident and whether any charges were warranted.

The stabbing marked the third violent incident near the library in the last two months.