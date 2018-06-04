St. Elmo Steak House server puts away his bow tie after working at the famous restaurant for 42 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After nearly 42 years of serving at St. Elmo Steak House, Lorenzo Acuna has hung up his bow tie and officially retired.

St. Elmo Steak House has served as a well-known landmark in downtown Indianapolis since 1902, and since 1976, server Lorenzo Acuna has too.

Acuna was originally hired by former co-owner, Harry Roth and believes he has served more than 300,000 guests.

“I have stayed with St. Elmo because I feel as far as the restaurant business goes, St. Elmo is the best, so why would I go anywhere else?” said Acuna. “Owners and managers from the beginning have always been kind to me and have always shown appreciation for the work I do.”

Roth and co-owner, Isadore Rosen sold the restaurant to Steve Huse in 1986, who then partnered with his son, Craig, in 1997.

“It’s an accomplishment to work anywhere for 10, 20 or 30 years- let alone 40 years,” said Craig Huse, co-proprietor of St. Elmo Steak House. “Acuna remembers names, faces and guest orders- even if only visiting once a year- making him a part of many unforgettable memories for many of our guests.”

Acuna won the Rose Award for Service and Hospitality in 1997 and traveled to New York City for the James Beard Awards Ceremony in 2012, where St. Elmo received the James Beard American Classic Award.

Throughout his career, Acuna has served many steaks, chops, chicken and St. Elmo’s world-famous shrimp cocktail but said his favorite meal is the Bone-in (Cowboy) Ribeye, black and bleu, with King Crab mac ‘n cheese.

Upon retirement, Acuna looks forward to spending time with his family, working in his yard, going to the gym and traveling.