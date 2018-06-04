State police investigating alleged shooting on I-65 near Lebanon
LEBANON, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating an alleged shooting on I-65 near Lebanon.
Sgt. John Perrine said in a tweet that a victim was driven to a local hospital by another person.
The victim’s wound is not believed to be life-threatening, according to Sgt. Perrine.
No suspect information has been provided by authorities.
This was the second shooting in the Lebanon area Monday. The first left a 17-year-old boy dead outside of a muffler shop during the afternoon.
