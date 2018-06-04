× Street festivals and Pride Parade to attract crowds to downtown Indianapolis this week

INDIANPOLIS, Ind. — The summer season of festivals and parades will be front and center this week in downtown Indianapolis as the city will host two events that are expected to draw record crowds.

Both the Italian Street Festival and the Circle City IN Pride Festival will take place this upcoming weekend , with the Italian Street Festival starting Thursday night and lasting till Sunday. Attendees of the festival will find free parking at a lot on the Eli Lilly campus.

The Circle City IN Pride Festival is Indiana’s largest LGBT celebration. The majority of the event will be held at Military Park with live entertainment, drag performances, comedians, hundreds of vendor and community service booths.

A part of the event will feature a parade which will take place before noon and will start near 10th and Mass Ave and travel down that route to New York Street where it will end at Military Park.

While these two events will highlight a busy week, there will be plenty of other happenings this week that will bring about extra attention to the city and those include:

Wednesday, June 6

The Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market continues its season. Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. –2 p.m. every Wednesday through October.

Workout Wednesdays presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Shield returns to Georgia Street. The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. every Wednesday through September.

Thursday, June 7

The Monumental Mile will result in a partial closure of Meridian Street (one lane southbound and one lane northbound) from 13th Street to Monument Circle from 6:30 – 9:45 p.m., as well as the total closure of the NorthWest Quadrant of Monument Circle from 3 – 9:45 p.m.

June 7 – 9

The Italian Street Festival will result in the closures of Greer Street between Stevens and McCarty streets and Stevens Street between East Street and Virginia Avenue from 8 a.m. Thursday – 3 p.m. Sunday.

Friday, June 8

Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Food Truck Fridays driven by ChooseYourChevy.com will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 9

Circle City IN Pride Festival will close two lanes of New York Street from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Cadillac Barbie IN Pride Parade will result in road closures along the route from 7 a.m. – noon.

The Girls 8 and under Lil’ SHE Dash will result in the closure of McCrea Street between Georgia Street and Jackson Place and Jackson Place between McCrea and Meridian streets from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

The Walkathon for Pediatric Critical Care will close Riley Hospital Drive from 8 – 11:30 a.m.

Friends of Fred @ PopCon food trucks will close the south lane of the west block of Georgia Street from 3 – 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 10

Friends of Fred @ PopCon food trucks will close the south lane of the west block of Georgia Street from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

SHE Power Half Marathon & 5K is a women’s-only half marathon and 5K which will cause the closure and partial closure of many streets in Indianapolis.

Central Christian Church Annual Picnic will close Ft. Wayne Street between St. Clair and Delaware streets from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Special Events

An Indy Eleven game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday evening.