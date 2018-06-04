× Teen killed in Lebanon during fight at muffler shop, police say

LEBANON, Ind. – Police in Lebanon are investigating the death of a teen following a fight at a muffler shop on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of West South Street in Lebanon.

Police say there was an altercation at a muffler shop between two 17-year-olds.

Shots were exchanged, and one of the teens is dead.

We have a crew at the scene now, and we will update this story when more info is available.