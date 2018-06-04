× Trump disinvites the Eagles from White House event over national anthem dispute

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the Philadelphia Eagles are no longer invited to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win on Tuesday.

In a statement released Monday, Trump said the team has been disinvited over national anthem protests.

“They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country,” the statement reads.

Donald Trump issues a statement saying neither the #Eagles, nor team representatives, are welcome at the White House tomorrow for their Super Bowl visit. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/PXEoZ43XY0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2018

In the statement, the President goes on to say the Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, “but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better.” Those fans are still invited to attend a “different type of ceremony.”

Trump said he will be at the event alongside the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus at 3 p.m. Tuesday to “celebrate America.”

Some Eagles players were reportedly already planning to skip the event as some Patriots players did the year before.