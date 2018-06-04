× Virginia police issue Amber Alert after sex offender with wizard tattoo abducts 7-month-old girl

DANVILLE, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl who police say was abducted by a registered sex offender at a gas station in Virginia.

News outlets cite the alert issued by Virginia State Police, which says Emma Grace Kennedy and 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy could be headed to North Carolina, following the Sunday night kidnapping.

According to the alert, Carl was armed with a knife when he assaulted the infant’s mother at a Kwik Stop and took the girl. Police have not disclosed a possible relationship between Carl and Emma.

They may be traveling in a 4-door, gold Suzuki with North Carolina license plate “FAA 1873.”

Emma is described as a white female, 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 18 pounds. She has blue eyes and short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue onesie.

Carl is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has short gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown, short-sleeve shirt with gray shorts and black and white Sketchers

Police say he has a number of tattoos including an eye on the back of his right hand, a skull tattoo and a wizard tattoo on his left arm, a tattoo of a skull with a bandanna over its mouth on his right forearm, and a pitbull tattoo with “American bulldog” written underneath on his right upper arm.

Authorities say Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.