UPDATE: 4 children, semi driver hospitalized after crash on I-465 near airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Four children and a semi driver were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a semi and a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on southbound I-465 just south of Sam Jones Expressway near the airport around 1 p.m.

Four children in the pickup truck were transported to Riley Hospital in good condition. The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

Wayne Township crews worked to extricate the semi driver from the overturned truck. The driver was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

The left three lanes of I-465 are closed in the area while crews work to free the driver and clean up the area.

WTFD working a overturned semi vs pickup SB I-465 just south of Sam Jones Expressway. Driver of semi is trapped and 5 occupants of the pickup are in good condition and being treated by medics. @ISPIndianapolis @IndStatePolice @TrafficWise pic.twitter.com/ZMwHt3FDD3 — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) June 4, 2018