Accused car thief broke into Indianapolis couple’s home to hide from officers after chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis family got a rude awakening after a man trying to run from police broke into their home.

Just minutes earlier, the suspect tried to speed away from police during a traffic stop on the city’s near southeast side.

Ignoring a red light at Keystone, and then speeding away from police down Raymond, an elderly couple says a man broke into the walled-in porch on the back of their home.

The owners, who were sleeping inside at the time, then got a startling wake-up call from police.

"My wife woke me up and said there are cops all over the place looking at the house with their guns out. I come to the door and thought ‘my God I’m in Vietnam again,’" said William Land.

William Land, 71, says after the chase more than a dozen officers surrounded his home and within minutes police were able to arrest Shane Golden, 28.

William praised police for how quickly they responded and made an arrest without anyone getting hurt.

"I think the police department was super," said Land. "They work their butts off and nobody gives them credit."

A search of court records shows Golden had active warrants from both Marion and Hendricks counties for previous cases of fleeing police as well as auto theft.

William and his wife both had some harsh words for Golden as he was being hauled away from their home.

"You deserve what you get for running. Don’t run from police. It makes it worse," said Land. "Stop and face the consequences. Own up to it. Be a man."

Golden was booked into the Marion County jail, where he’s facing charges from the chase as well as violating his probation from his previous criminal cases.