After backlash, St. Vincent withdraws rezoning request for 96th and Spring Mill land

CARMEL, Ind. – St. Vincent is going back to the drawing board when it comes to redeveloping property at 96th Street and Spring Mill Road.

Officials tell FOX59 that St. Vincent has decided to withdraw a previous rezoning request for the land to “allow more time for additional planning and analysis and the creation of a more detailed vision.”

The hospital still plans to purchase the land from Ambrose Property Group, but officials refuse to say what specifically they plan to build.

“We look forward to refiling a comprehensive vision for this property – at a later date – that explores how we can create a space that’s focused on improving our community’s health and wellness,” said St. Vincent officials in a statement.

The change in plans comes after public backlash over a lack of details released, including from the City of Carmel and neighbors.

In April, the City of Carmel released a statement to FOX59 saying developers needed to have clearer and more transparent explanation of what they intended to do.

“Just as we handle all rezones of property, the City of Carmel needs to see a detailed development plan for the property, especially one so near a residential area,” said the City. “They don’t have a chance of obtaining a rezone without a clear and transparent explanation of what they intend to do.”

This is what Ambrose Property Group had to say about the property in April:

“We are in the very early stages of this project and fully expect to provide additional development details regarding the proposal as the request moves through the city’s Plan Commission. Our current focus is to rezone the property to allow for maximum flexibility in the future. This is a lengthy process, and we look forward to continued engagement with Carmel officials, appropriate governing bodies, neighbors and other stakeholders.”