Colts’ Chris McCain faces battery charges stemming from incident in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif.– Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain is facing misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in Los Angeles on Jan. 7.

Court documents say McCain, 26, is accused of grabbing a woman’s neck and spitting on her, according to TMZ. Further details of the incident were not provided.

He faces two counts of misdemeanor battery. He could face up to six months in jail in addition to fines and probation if convicted.

The Los Angeles Chargers parted ways with McCain in mid-April even though he was coming off the best of his four seasons: 5 sacks and 19 tackles as a situational pass rusher. They had extended him a one-year, $1.9 million tender as a restricted free agent, but surprisingly pulled the tender, making him an unrestricted free agent.

McCain signed a one-year, $705,000 deal with the Colts on May 8. The deal was essentially a prove-it-or-move-on situation, and McCain said his motivation for “proving it” was his family.

He will be arraigned on July 13 in Los Angeles.

Shortly after news of the charges broke, McCain tweeted, “Time out. Don’t not believe that mess” and “I’m just confused cause idk what is going on.”

FOX59 has reached out to the Colts for comment.