Man dies after being struck by train in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A man died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a train in Lawrence.

Police say it happened near 42nd Street and Shadeland Ave. at about 5:45 p.m.

Officers say they don’t believe any criminal actions were involved in the incident.

The Marion County coroner was called to the scene to investigate.

