× Oliver Luck leaving NCAA job to serve as commissioner and CEO of XFL

Andrew Luck’s dad will leave his post at the NCAA to become commissioner and CEO of the new XFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the move. The XFL confirmed the news moments later on its Twitter account.

The @XFL2020 has named former NFL and NCAA player and executive Oliver Luck as its first Commissioner and CEO, sources tell ESPN. Luck is leaving the NCAA and Indianapolis, where he was able to be around his son, Andrew. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 5, 2018

The XFL is backed by WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, who said the league would have a 10-week regular season starting in January 2020. It’s the second time McMahon has tried to launch the league. In 2001, the XFL debuted to big ratings on NBC before viewership fell off sharply and the league folded after one season.

“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football. His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL,” McMahon said.

Luck previously served an executive vice president for the NCAA. He’s also been president of NFL Europe and athletic director of West Virginia, where he played football during his college years. Luck played in the NFL for the Houston Oilers and was teammates with Archie Manning.

“Football has been a constant in my life for 40 years,” Luck said in a video released Tuesday by the XFL. “I’m thrilled to have the unique opportunity to reimagine the game.”

Luck said he would present a “dynamic” version of football that’s “fast-paced, high energy, authentic yet simpler.” He pledged shorter games and an affordable family experience with teams that fans can have pride in.

Luck said the league submitted proposals to 30 markets across the country as it seeks homes for eight teams in its inaugural season.