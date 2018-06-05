Since mid-April the driest in Indianapolis in over 90 years; Slim rain chance

We are holding out for the slimmest of rainfall chances this Tuesday evening. We have warmed again, well above normal for the 29th 80-degree day of 2018. That is the most so early in a year since 1977!

