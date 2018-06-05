× Sunshine with weak storm chances late-day…90’s make a return!

Another cool, comfortable start this Tuesday morning, along with an incredible sunrise underway at 6:18am! Plenty of sunshine again is expected for most of the day, as highs reach the lower 80’s. A west wind will be turning breezy this afternoon, as a front approaches the area. This front will pop a couple of showers and storms for about 20% of the area. These showers and storms will be limited and move quickly through, so keep all plans.

Behind the front, another gorgeous day ahead for Wednesday before hotter weather returns on Thursday and builds from there into the weekend. 90’s make a return, along with heavier, more tropical air in play. This will entice storm chances beginning Friday evening and off and on through next Monday.

Also, don’t forget we will be in Bloomington this Saturday keeping you prepared for when severe weather hits. Meet us and let us program your weather radio!