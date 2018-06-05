Teaching children healthy habits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Education experts are getting behind a program that aims to help students develop healthy habits that go beyond traditional coursework. The CDC is encouraging schools to implement the Whole School, Whole Community, Whole Child model to help combat risky health behaviors in children, but it can't be done in the classroom alone. Tonja Eagan with LifeSmart Youth, Inc. stopped by FOX59 to explain the meaning behind the program, and to detail how it looks in practice.