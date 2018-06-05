Teen employee at Mississippi hardware store helps veteran bury his dog

CLEVELAND, Miss. – Sometimes you find a friend in the most unexpected places.

A veteran named Milton Lowe walked into a Mississippi Ace Hardware store last week to buy a shovel, according to WLBT. The 19-year-old employee at the store walked him to the back of the store to get the shovel and asked why the man needed it.

The veteran, who’s been diagnosed with cancer, said he needed it to bury his beloved German shepherd who’d just passed away. The employee, Sam Coleman-Dancer, worried about the heat and wondered what he could do to help the man.

“I thought of my grandfather who has been a little under the weather and I thought that if it was my grandfather and I was not there to help him out, somebody offering to help would be amazing,” Coleman-Dancer told WLBT.

He told Lowe he’d bury his dog if Lowe could wait until he got off work. Lowe agreed, and the Ace employee drove to his home after his shift.

Coleman-Dancer then learned that Lowe had been recently diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatments. After the work was finished, Lowe told his young friend that “great things come to you at unexpected times.”

“He asked me if there was any way he could repay me,” Coleman-Dancer said. “And I told him, ‘Yeah, by taking a picture with me.’ Because I know that picture is something I will cherish forever.”

The hardware store posted the photo on its Facebook page and wrote a message highlighting Coleman-Dancer’s kindness: