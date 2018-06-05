‘We all need healing’: Family of heroic Noblesville teacher thanks everyone in emotional letter

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The family of Noblesville West Middle School teacher Jason Seaman shared an emotional letter, thanking everyone for their support.

Seaman is being hailed a hero after stopping a gunman who entered his seventh grade science classroom and opened fire. He was treated at IU Health Methodist Hospital after being shot in the abdomen, the hip, and the forearm.

Seaman’s parents, Bob and Kristi Seaman, say there “have been so many acts of kindness and so many notes of encouragement and prayers” since that day they can’t even begin to thank everyone.

Below is the letter they wrote to thank the Noblesville community and everyone for their support.

At 9:06 a.m. on May 25th, an armed student entered my son’s classroom in Noblesville IN and opened fire. Amazingly, there were no fatalities. However, another student and my son were struck numerous times. Thankfully, both are recovering, but the injured student will have an extended hospital stay. Since that surreal day, there have been so many acts of kindness and so many notes of encouragement and prayers that I couldn’t possibly begin to thank everyone personally. Please accept the following thanks and know that every act, every word and every prayer has been deeply appreciated.

First and foremost, a very humble and grateful thank you goes to our Heavenly Father. I have been on my knees numerous times these past days thanking Him but it still feels so inadequate. His mercy is great.

Thank you also to our biological families. Thank you Mom & Keith for your never-ending support. Thank you Doug and Denise for being there when we couldn’t be. To everyone else, even though we’re spread throughout the United States, your support and love have been constant and fierce. We love you all more than you can possibly know.

We would also like to thank our other “families”:

Thank you to the first responders and police officers Friday morning and to the staff at UI [sic] Health Methodist Hospital. Your professionalism, expertise and care were absolutely phenomenal. We realize that you were “only doing your job”, but the competency and compassion you exhibited while performing your job touched our hearts and we are forever grateful.

Thank you to the administration and staff at Noblesville West Middle School. I hope people realize the professionalism that it took to execute the emergency drill Friday in the midst of chaos and the unknown. Not many people go to work in the morning with the knowledge that they could potentially have hundreds of children’s lives depending on them. The word hero has been used to describe Jason but you are heroes also.

Thank you to the students of Noblesville West Middle School, especially those who have been students of Mr. Seaman. You have lifted him up with your caring, cards and support. You are the reason our son did what he did.

Thank you to the law enforcement officers for your ever-present, yet invisible presence. Whether it was escorting Jason to an event, maintaining a car outside of Jason’s residence to discourage unwanted visitors, or simply giving our grandson stickers, a thank you is simply inadequate. Our gratitude is immeasurable.

Thank you to the amazing Mahomet-Seymour School District. Our hearts are filled with gratefulness for the well-wishes and understanding from the Superintendent, Administration and the School Board. The texts, e-mails, and posts from other staff members, past and present, have been so heart-warming and comforting. A special shout-out to my Ya-Yas in the Central Office. As we’ve often said, we’ve saved millions in therapy dollars. Your love and support mean the world to me.

Thank you to the best community in the state of Illinois. The outpouring of love and support we have felt from the people of Mahomet has simply been staggering. You have our backs.

Thank you to our Saluki family. Once a Saluki, always a Saluki, right? Every single text, post and e-mail have meant so much to us. These words seem so inadequate but the communication truly lifted us up. We love you.

Thank you to all of our friends who have reached out and asked for ways to help. Please know that just being there for us has been more than enough. To every single person that took the time to pray for our son, we are humbly indebted to you. You have reached out to us from all over the world and your kindness and caring have not gone unnoticed.

Finally, please continue to pray for Jason and the students of Noblesville West, especially Ella, the student that was injured. Please also pray for the shooter and his family. We all need healing.

Bob and Kristi Seaman