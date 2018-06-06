× 2nd pick of the week! Weather turns hot with stormy outlook in the days ahead

Skies are clear and temperatures extremely comfortable to begin this hump day! Sunshine for the win, all day, along with low dew points will mark our second pick of the week…enjoy!

Hotter weather to return tomorrow, as winds turn southwest. A late day storm or shower appears possible but like in days past only a few will benefit! Heat and humidity will crank up on Friday and into the weekend. This will aid in more storm development late Friday (mainly north of downtown) and on through the weekend, especially in the peak heating of the day!

If heading to Zoobilation on Friday evening, expect breezy conditions and pockets of cloud cover around! Although it will be steamy, the breeze will help and likely we stay dry, as storms hold MAINLY north of downtown.

Also, Saturday morning our FOX59/CBS4 team will be in Bloomington between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Kroger named below. We would love to meet you and set up your severe weather radio! Stop by and say hello!