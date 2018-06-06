Brutal obituary of Minnesota woman says ‘this world is a better place without her’

Well, that escalated quickly.

The obituary for an 80-year-old Minnesota woman went viral this week after her family paid to have it published in the Redwood Falls Gazette.

It starts out as you would expect, stating that Kathleen Dehmlow was born on March 19, 1938, to parents Joseph and Gertrude Schunk. She married Dennis Dehmlow in 1957 and had two children, Gina and Jay.

Then comes the hammer.

“In 1962, she became pregnant by her husband’s brother Lyle Dehmlow and moved to California,” the obituary read. “She abandoned her children, Gina and Jay, who were then raised by her parents in Clements, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Schunk.”

It goes on to say that she died on May 31, 2018, and “will now face judgment. She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her.”

The newspaper published the death notice this week, though it was removed from its website on Tuesday after it was shared online.

According to Snopes.com, a relative said that the facts presented in the obituary are true but added that some details were missing.