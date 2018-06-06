× City-County Council committee approves $220K audit of sheriff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A City-County Council committee approved a $220,000 contract to audit the finances and operations of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO).

The Administration and Finance Committee agreed to hire KPMG to conduct a two-stage audit with financial results reported in time for the late summer budget writing session and an operational report released by the time the next sheriff takes office on January 1, 2019.

Final council approval is pending.

Last fall, Mayor Joe Hogsett called for the audit following the closure of the sheriff-operated Arrestee Processing Center and Sheriff John Layton’s threat to discontinue arrestee transportation due to escalating costs.

Layton later worked out an agreement with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Bryan Roach to continue offender transportation pending a permanent solution.

During this week’s committee hearing, Director of the Office of Audit and Performance Hope Tribble told council members that Layton has rescinded that threat which seemed to catch Joe Simpson, a north side democrat and committee chairman, by surprise.

Layton’s budget as authorized by the City-County Council has decreased from $114,814,771 in 2016 to $113,124,262 during the current year as Mayor Joe Hogsett vowed to return the city and county to a balanced spending plan after inheriting an ongoing $50 million deficit.

Tribble outlined an audit that would examine MCSO books and operations in three areas: arrestee services, 2006-2018 budget analysis and vehicle fleet.

Outside auditors with a history of criminal justice system financial and operational examination experience will consider the sheriff’s transportation, offender identification and hospital security costs– funding responsibilities Layton has long chaffed at.

The 12-year budget analysis will examine the sheriffs office’s finances following its merger with the Indianapolis Police Department, a plan that was intended to save $8.8 million per year by combining the two forces.

A 2014 audit ordered seven years later by then-Public Safety Director Troy Riggs discovered the savings were never realized as management financial efficiencies were negligible, facilities savings were eaten up by contracted lease costs, unbudgeted technology costs negated the support services predictions, contracted jail medical and food costs wiped out budget efficiencies and overtime and Social Security spending, combined with pay raises, actually increased personnel costs.

At the time of the audit, the combined manpower of MCSO and IMPD was actually 100 sworn employees lower than in 2006.

The current audit will also focus on staffing, overtime and vehicle fleet costs of MCSO with additional emphasis placed on the sheriff’s vehicle inventory, analysis of its utilization and policies and costs associated with take home vehicles.

Colonel Louis Dezelan of the Sheriffs Office told the committee Layton welcomes such a comprehensive audit.