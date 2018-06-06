Federal bill includes $21.5 million for projects at Grissom Air Reserve Base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERU, Ind - Grissom Air Reserve Base, in Peru, stands to receive $21.5 million for expansion projects as part of the military funding bill now working its way through Congress.

The funding, included in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019, would be used to expand current facilities and construct a new structure on the base, according to Public Affairs Director Doug Hays.

Hays says $12.1 million would be used to convert a nose dock, which can house all but the tail of a massive KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, into a full hangar that can cover the entire plane. The hangars and nose docks are where technicians clean and service the largest unit of KC-135 aircraft in the Air Force Reserve Command. Most of the time, Hays says nose docks are sufficient for servicing the aircraft. But completely covering the large planes has its benefits.

“This is going to allow them the opportunity to work in a safer environment, an enclosed environment,” Hays said. “There are those times in the winter time when you’ve got to work on the tail or struts like that when you actually need that. And it’s better for our troops.”

Hays says $9.4 million will be used to build a new facility for the 49th Aerial Port Squadron. The squadron has grown over the last 20 years and is currently sharing a facility with another unit on the base.

“Getting a new facility that’s dedicated for them is just really going to enhance our mission,” Hays said.

Grissom Air Reserve Base is well known for its mid-flight refueling and humanitarian aid missions. Hays says the project funding allocation demonstrates Grissom’s importance in the U.S. military.

“It’s just a great statement of what Grissom does and that Hoosier mentality that we are, we really stand head and tail above everybody else,” Hays said.

Republican Representative Jim Banks, who represents Indiana’s 3rd District, says expansion at Grissom is part of ongoing efforts to build up America’s military as a deterrent to countries like North Korea.

“There is a direct component of what Grissom does in their refueling mission that could be called on at any minute to go and fly and do what they do in their refueling mission that is directly related to North Korea and every other hot spot around the world,” Banks said.

The federal funding bill passed House of Representatives on a bipartisan vote of 351 to 66. It has passed the Senate Armed Services Committee and is expected to go to the full Senate for debate as early as this week.