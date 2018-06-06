× IPS offering free breakfast, lunch to children under 18 as part of summer meal program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the school year almost over, Indianapolis Public Schools announced it will provide a summer meal program for students.

The IPS Summer Break Meal Program begins June 11 and runs through July 27. The food service staff will offer free breakfast and lunch around the district.

IPS will serve meals at 28 locations, including stops from the Bus Stop Café at sites around the community like the Martin Luther King Community Center, Stratford Apartment Complex and the Haughville and Irvington public library branches.

Meals are available to any child under the age of 18, and IPS said students don’t have to attend an IPS school or live in the district to receive a meal. Adults can purchase a meal for themselves for $4.

You can learn more information at the IPS website.