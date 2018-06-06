× IPS will ask taxpayers for about $52 million instead of $200 million on November ballot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools will ask taxpayers for nearly $52 million via a referendum on the November ballot.

The district’s school board voted to approve the capital referendum following a public meeting Wednesday night.

The $52 million indicates a significant drop from the $200 million in additional property taxes the district was going to ask for during the May primary.

If approved by the public, the funds will pay for security improvements and building upgrades at schools around the district.

The district published a detailed list of how the $52 million would be spent at schools. To bring down the ask amount, they are delaying maintenance projects and changes to make all playgrounds handicap accessible.

The projects that did make the cut are mostly safety-focused. District documents show they want to replace classroom locks in a majority of their school buildings. Fire sprinklers, additional outdoor lighting, emergency radios and secured windows are also in the plan.

How much would referendum cost property owners?

According to IPS documents, a homeowner with property valued at $123,500 would pay just under $16 a year for the capital referendum. That figure includes the standard deduction, homestead deduction and mortgage deduction. For more details, click here.