Kokomo mom charged with neglect after kids test positive for meth, THC

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo mother is facing three counts of child neglect.

Angel Cooper’s arrest comes after two of her children tested positive for meth and THC, and a third was found to be malnourished, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The court document says the malnourished child weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces when he was born in Dec. and only gained 2 ounces at the time of his first checkup in Feb. The baby was “severely malnourished and was immediately admitted for evaluation and treatment,” the court document says.

The affidavit says doctors became concerned after they noticed Cooper had repeatedly made appointments for weight checks and would then reschedule them or not show up.

In April, a drug test was used on Cooper’s 5-year-old and 3-year-old, which showed they tested positive for meth and THC metabolite, the affidavit says.

Police say the three children have been removed from Cooper’s care and placed with foster parents, but it’s unclear when that happened.

A warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest on April 20. She was taken into custody Monday.