× Last pleasant day before heat cranks up

With such and impressive warm streak since the start of May, today’s temperatures will likely come as a welcome relief for many.

80° temperatures are still possible but we’ll be right on the boarder. Many of us will only make it into the upper 70’s. This makes for nice mowing weather this evening.

Tomorrow will be a lot hotter and more humid. A good day for the pool.

The 90° heat stick with us into the first half of the weekend. Temperatures will be near record highs. Daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive in the forecast starting Friday night. However, there will be plenty of dry time.