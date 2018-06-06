× Mayor Hogsett names new violence reduction director

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett named the woman he wants to lead the city’s fight against crime at the neighborhood level Wednesday.

Shonna Majors has spent the last 20 years working in criminal justice at the local, state and federal level. It’s an interest that began when she says she was shot as a teenager while “hanging out with the wrong crowd.”

Majors comes to the city following her role in human resources at Core Civic, the private company that operates Marion County’s Jail II facility on East Washington Street.

Her experience includes a stint at the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) counseling female offenders and overseeing federal anti-crime programs in Philadelphia for a six-state region.

Majors’ title will be the Director of Community Violence Reduction, and her first job will be to hire four peacekeeper assistants who share her knowledge of the criminal justice system and will be able to speak freely with residents in some of Indianapolis’ most at-risk neighborhoods.

“Someone that is trustworthy that will listen to what is being told to them and someone who is smart and gets the big picture of what we’re trying to do,” Majors said.

Majors will also oversee nearly a million dollars in grants over the next three years to tackle drug, poverty, education, mental health and job training, and employment issues that often lead to violence.

In making the announcement, Mayor Hogsett admitted that the recent rise in homicides in Indianapolis means, “We harbor no illusions we’re going to flip a switch and change overnight.”

Majors said she will focus on data analysis that will paint a picture of the localized challenges brought on by poverty, lack of jobs and job training, substance abuse, mental illness and poor education.

“Over the last year the IMPD has focused on increasing its ability to communicate internally about people, places, and behaviors driving our city’s shootings. We have built stronger, more meaningful partnerships with all our law enforcement partners,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “Now with this announcement, we are in a better position to share the same information to a greater extent with our community partners.”