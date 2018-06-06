× Muncie mom allegedly dealt heroin with her children present

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities have arrested a Muncie woman after she allegedly dealt heroin with her three children in the home.

On Saturday, a SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 3900 block of N. Franklin St., later determined to be the residence of Jonee Shepard, due to information learned during a drug investigation.

During the search, officers located three individuals from Detroit inside the home and over 300 grams of heroin. A stolen handgun was also recovered.

Officers said Shepard was not home at the time of the search and determined the residence was hers. They believe Shepard lives at the residence and have video of her allegedly selling heroin while her three children were present.

On Tuesday, Shepard was arrested after being located by authorities in downtown Muncie.

She is being charges with dealing in heroin, possession of a stolen firearm, three counts of neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance.