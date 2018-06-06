Neighbor takes action against drivers speeding down Carmel street to avoid construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. - From traffic backups to business owners saying they are cut off from customers, there's new headache to go along with the 96th and Keystone Parkway roundabout construction.

Neighbors say drivers are speeding down their residential street when they take a shortcut to avoid the lane closures.

The sign says 20 miles per hour down 98th St. in Carmel. But Howard Bilsky says that's clearly being ignored as drivers zip down the residential street.

"After I seen the first child almost being struck down on Lakewood by a car down there, I realized it was time to slow people down that are driving through here," Howard said.

So, Howard went out and bought signs that say "drive like your kids live here." His family just relocated a couple of months ago from Tennessee to what they thought was a quiet traffic free neighborhood.

"Week one was great. From week two to week eight has been horrible with traffic," Howard said.

That's thanks to the Keystone Parkway and 96th street construction project. 96th street is down to one lane. So, drivers found a shortcut on 98th St. Cars speeding and even backed up waiting to turn onto Keystone.

Howard got fed up and called the city, Carmel police and the engineering department.

"And they did a study here and in their study it showed there were 1,000 cars here a day going down 98th street. 88% of those cars were doing 14 miles over the speed limit," Howard said.

Carmel councilman Jeff Worrell confirms the engineering department looked into it.

"Yes, the numbers did confirm that we have a speeding issue but I don't know the exact number," Worrell said.

The initial conclusion was to put in temporary speed humps. Wednesday, the crews decided to move up their plan to shut the intersection down blocking off the shortcut completely.

"When I was out there I talked to the residents who were clear this was not a problem before construction, we get that. We could assume we might not have a problem after construction," Worrell said.

The shortcut will be shut down off 96th St. in a couple of weeks. Councilman Worrell says it's a complete shutdown and drivers won't be able to get around the barricades. That should last for about six months.

After that, the city will reassess to see if the temporary speed humps are still needed.