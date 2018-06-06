× No charges filed in death of KFC employee after prosecutor’s office rules shooting as self-defense

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The fatal shooting of an employee at a fast food restaurant on the northwest side last month will not result in criminal charges.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry has ruled that Indiana’s self-defense statute clears the person who fatally shot 20-year-old Quiana Toussaint inside the KFC at 71st Street and Michigan Road on May 19.

An investigator told FOX59 Toussaint was armed when she got into a dispute with two other employees at the restaurant over the volume on a new employee training video. One of those other employees called a relative, who arrived to discover Toussaint with a gun. That’s when she was shot.

Responding officers found Toussaint in the entryway to the restaurant. She was transported to the hospital and later died.

In deciding to not file criminal charges, the prosecutor’s office cited the following state law.

“A person is justified in using reasonable force against any other person to protect the person or a third person from what the person reasonably believes to be the imminent use of unlawful force. However, a person: (1) is justified in using deadly force; and (2) does not have a duty to retreat; if the person reasonably believes that that force is necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to the person or a third person or the commission of a forcible felony. No person in this state shall be placed in legal jeopardy of any kind whatsoever for protecting the person or a third person by reasonable means necessary.”

Last week, IMPD homicide detectives released a video of another person in the restaurant at the time of the shooting, as seen below. Investigators would still like to talk with that man to determine if his account would add more details to their case.