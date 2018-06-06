Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Focus --- The Longest Day. It's the Alzheimer's Association`s highlight day for fundraising coming up on June 21st! It is also the longest day of the year or summer solstice. There are more than a hundred thousand Hoosiers living with Alzheimer's disease and June is dedicated to raising awareness about the fatal condition that has so many family members searching for help and answers.

For those with Alzheimer's disease and for their caregivers, every day may seem like the Longest Day. American Senior Communities and the local Alzheimer's Association team up to talk about the disease and fundraising efforts at ASC communities and other locations statewide. Melanie Perry is the Director of Memory Care Support Services for American Senior Communities and Laura Zabel is with the Alzheimer's Association.

If you would like more information about American Senior Communities or to learn more about the longest day

