× Triple shooting suspect called a ‘ticking time bomb’ receives 70 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local man who shot four people in 2014, including a Chicago police officer, has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Daniel Brown was sentenced Wednesday on five different counts, ranging from attempted murder to armed robbery.

Brown shot three people, including his fiance’s best friend, on a Saturday in October, 2014.

Days after the triple shooting, agents tracked Brown to Chicago’s south side and suspected he spent the day buying drugs with a friend.

During the standoff, he shot a Chicago police officer in the head in the south side neighborhood of Englewood.

A neighbor told us in 2014 she was surprised to hear he exited the six hour standoff alive.

“He is a ticking time bomb,” said Tomory. “I didn’t know if he was thinking, ‘They’re not gonna take me alive. They’re either gonna shoot me or I’m gonna shoot myself.”

In May, Brown took a guilty plea agreement on five counts and four counts, including auto theft and carrying a handgun as a felon, were dismissed.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced on those five counts to 70 years, with 10 years of probation following release.