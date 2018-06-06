× Warning issued after Bedford Burger King employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

BEDFORD, Ind. – The Lawrence County Health Department issued a warning after a Burger King employee who handled food was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The employee worked while ill at the Burger King at 2601 16th Street on May 15-19 and May 22-24.

The health department says that even though it’s unlikely anyone became infected by the virus due to the infected employee, it’s still recommended that you get a vaccination by June 7, 2018 if you ate at Burger King on any of those dates.

Vaccinations are being administered at the health department located at 2419 Mitchell Road from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m. on June 6 and 7.

Additionally, anyone who ate or drank anything at Burger King on any of the dates listed above should monitor their health for symptoms of hepatitis A for up to 50 days after exposure. Symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine, and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes may also appear.

If any of these symptoms develop, stay at home and contact your doctor immediately.

It’s important to wash your hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom, to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.