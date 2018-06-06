× Weeklong street restrictions downtown near Bankers Life Fieldhouse creating traffic problems

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The ongoing build of the new Hyatt Hotel on Pennsylvania Street across from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is creating some traffic nightmares for drivers this week in Indianapolis.

To accommodate for cranes and other heavy equipment, workers have closed all but the far left lane of Pennsylvania from Maryland past Georgia Street for the rest of this week.

While traffic through this area is slowed during the midday, noticeable backups have been experienced during the evening rush hour prompting officials to encourage drivers to seek alternate routes like Washington Street or Meridian Street for their drive home.

While work on the hotel will continue until its opening in the Summer of 2019, lane restrictions should be eased back to two lanes again next week.