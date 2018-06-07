‘Critical’ errors found after state audits educational programs at North Lawrence Career Center

BEDFORD, Ind. -- Parents in one school district are shocked after an audit revealed uncertified teachers and the misuse of $450,000. Two administrators are on paid leave at the North Lawrence Career Center as a state investigation continues.
The report indicates eight findings in which school officials indicated were "critical" and those officials said those errors were no mistake.
Some of the findings include teachers that were not certified to teach specific skilled coursework, students getting grades for classes they didn't actually take, and a total of $450,000 in misused funds.
The Indiana Department of Education conducted the audit after concerns were brought to North Lawrence Community School Superintendent Gary Conner. Conner said he contacted the DOE in December and when he found out additional concerns he said "a snowball turned into a avalanche."
Nearly 700 students attend the career center. The audit found about 42 of the students were reportedly enrolled in Interdisciplinary Cooperative Education courses (ICE) did not actually attend classes in which they were receiving grades. It also noted those same students were reported to be attending worksites associated with the ICE program, but there was no evidence of them actually being there.
The audit also cites discrepancies in how federal grant funds were used, including gaming equipment, hotel fees and yearbooks.
"It should have never become a reality and I'm very troubled that it was," said Conner.
Career Center Director Glenn Weil and counselor Kim Magness are both on paid administrative leave.
The trade center has become a community staple, educating students on manufacturing skills for trade jobs that are crucial to Indiana's economy.